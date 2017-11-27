'Sonic Forces' References 'Sanic' Meme

"Sonic Forces" is banking on popular culture to keep "Sonic" fans coming back, and their latest nod is to that Internet meme parody character, "Sanic." The crudely drawn speedy hedgehog is now available as a customization option in-game.

Sega went all-in for the fanservice when it made "Sonic Forces," to mixed results. Not for lack of trying, though, as Sega's Sonic Team division once again taps into the Internet meme machine to inspire their latest in-game outfit.

Twitter/Sonic the Hedgehog "Sonic Forces" adds the "Sanic T-shirt" customization option for free.

The result is a t-shirt of questionable design, as modeled by a character on their Twitter post last Saturday, Nov. 25. It's hard to argue with the price, at least, with the new virtual apparel being given away at no cost.

"Get ready to go fst. The "Sanic T-shirt" is now available for free download in Sonic Forces! (Yes, it's real.)," Sega announced in their official "Sonic the Hedgehog" Twitter handle, which also describes the team as fans of Internet memes.

Sega has seen the "Sonic" franchise be the subject of a lot of parody materials on the Internet over the past years, and after 25 years or so since the blue hedgehog first came into being, the company looks to have given in to fan fiction, as Polygon notes.

In the world of "Sonic Forces," the main villain Eggman has conquered much of the world using a new, mysterious ability. It will take a resistance group composed of Sonic and friends to fight back.

This group is comprised of both modern and classic "Sonic" characters to date, but the draw of the game lies in the custom Avatar features.

In "Sonic Forces," players can make their own take on a "Sonic" character, and a wide range of design options are opened up to them. What's more, players can also rent out their creations to other players, as homage to the various custom "Sonic" character parodies that have become popular Internet memes over the years.