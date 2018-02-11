'Sonic the Hedgehog' Board Game Races to Kickstarter

Shinobi 7 A look at the "Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers" board game

A new "Sonic the Hedgehog" board game might see the light of day later this year if the Kickstarter campaign by Shinobi 7 will rack up enough money to get it out.

The board game will be officially called "Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers." The company set a goal of $50,000, which, when achieved by March 2, will ensure funding and product delivery by October of this year. Only a day into the campaign's launch has passed, and it has already gained an impressive $36,340.

Designed by Benjamin Yamada, "Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers" will allow up to five players to step into the shoes of five characters. These are Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, Tails, and Super Sonic (Kickstarter exclusive). They will have a good old-fashioned race where they collect as many rings as possible and defeat Badniks in the process.

The official description for the latest "Sonic the Hedgehog" board game reads, "Ready, Set...Sonic! Burst into action with Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers! Select your racer, choose your route, and fight your way to the finish while avoiding opposing racers and a variety of dangerous obstacles. Control your speed, use your abilities, and activate your special powers to collect as many rings as you can in an amazing race."

A $50 Racer Pledge for the board game will include Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Dr. Eggman miniatures and racer profiles for each (the villain gets a boss profile and boss cards), as well as track sections, tokens, agility cards, and references cards.

Those who double the amount to avail of the Super Pledge "Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers" package will get all the Racer Pledge items plus miniatures for Super Sonic (and his race profile), as well as that of Buzz Bomber, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, and Spinner.

Shinobi 7 also set stretch goals for the board game. If it accumulates up to $60,000, a token bag will be included. Blaze will be added should it rack up $70,000. If it gets $10,000 more, 50 plastic rings will be thrown in there as a Kickstarter exclusive.

Sticks get to join "Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers" if the Kickstarter campaign reaches $90,000. The racer profiles will get a metallic finish (another KS exclusive) if it goes up to $100,000. Finally, if the campaign collects up to a whopping $110,000, Shadow will be able to race in the board game as well.

Read all about the "Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers" Kickstarter campaign here.