"Mayans MC" is already in development, but fans will be happy to know that there may be more "Sons of Anarchy" content coming their way.

This much was revealed by creator Kurt Sutter while speaking to Tom Arnold in a podcast, as per JOE.ie. Sutter explained that he sees more prequels or sequels in the franchise that could potentially be made.

For those who are unaware, "Mayans MC" is an upcoming spin-off series to "Sons of Anarchy" that will focus on the rival gang, Mayans Motorcycle Club. As fans know, this group later became allies with the SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original).

"I have a sense of 'Sons' being four chapters. If 'Sons' was the first chapter then I see the 'Mayans' as the second chapter. It's present day, it's after the death of Jax Teller," he said.

Sutter also teased some plot nuggets for fans, explaining that the new spin-off series will make some references to what happened in the bloody finale of "Sons of Anarchy."

"We're going to play the reality of that last day and the events that happened with who he killed that day and the impact and perhaps the trickle down that may have had on Northern Cali," he said. "So it won't have a direct impact on the Mayans but we make reference to it in the pilot so that we play the reality of it."

As for the potential third and fourth chapters, Sutter revealed that they would focus more on Jax Teller's relatives. The third chapter, which would be a prequel, could follow Jax's father, John Teller, and his journey from Vietnam back to America. It would also show how John first established SAMCRO, together with Piney Winston, as well as the first members of the club.

On the other hand, the fourth chapter, which would be a sequel, could focus on Jax's sons, Abel and Thomas.

The first season of "Mayans MC" will consist of 10 episodes, which will premiere in summer or early fall.