'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Teases With New Clips From the Set

The "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans MC" is definitely on top of production. FX recently released a set of new clips that appeared in its new reel for its 2018 shows.

Facebook/MayansFX FX ordered 10 episodes of "Mayans MC," the spinoff to "Sons of Anarchy."

FX unveiled its sizzle reel on Twitter to showcase its slate of upcoming programs for the year. Apart from clips of its returning shows like "The Americans," "American Crime Story: Versace," "Legion" and "Atlanta," the network also shared scenes from its debuting shows like "Mayans MC," "Pose" and "Trust."

The teaser to "Mayans MC" runs on the 1:15 mark of the said sizzle reel. It features a montage of scenes from the set and highlights the members of the biker gang.

FX confirmed the series order for "Mayans MC" in the first week of January. The show will run for 10 episodes with "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter as its showrunner and executive producer.

The series will follow years after "Sons of Anarchy" lead character Jax Teller dies. The new show will focus on EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), who just came out of prison and becomes a recruit or prospect for the motorcycle club that operates in the California-Mexico border.

Sutter shot the pilot last year but it left him unsatisfied. Production then did reshoots in the summer with Sutter stepping down as director. He cited he needed to concentrate on the writing more than directing to deliver a better series. He enlisted Norberto Barba to take over as director while changing some key plots to the first episode of "Mayans MC."

Aside from Pardo, the show also stars Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Carla Baratta and Antonio Jaramillo. FX has not announced the debut date to "Mayans MC" but the series might premiere in the fall of 2018.