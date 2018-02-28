Sony A7 III Specs, Price News: It Can Shoot 710 Images in One Charge

Sony website Sony A7 III

Sony unveils new mirrorless camera A7 III, which boasts the longest-rated battery life of its kind. The basic full-frame model takes the best features of its recent predecessors, making it a camera to watch out for in 2018.

The A7 III features a 24.2-megapixel sensor with 5-axis optical image stabilization. It uses a BIONZ-X processor, which is 1.8 times faster than that of A7R III. Add to that the 693-point autofocus system and the upcoming model is set for any E-mount accessory.

With its advanced autofocus, the camera can shoot full resolution images at up to 10 frames per second in both RAW and JPEG formats. There will be no problem shooting in low-light settings as well as it backside illuminated sensor can reach an ISO of up to 204,800.

It also sports a quad-VGA 2.3 million dot OLED viewfinder.

As for video, Sony says the A7 III has a better autofocus compared to the A7R III as it experiences "wobble." Apart from that, it can read out 4K videos in full sensor, while the predecessor only uses APS-C-sized chunk of the sensor. Using full frame in the A7R III would result in less-sharp footage.

The camera has 4K HDR internal capability. It can be recorded at 24p from a 6K region of the sensor. Users can also opt for 30p shooting from a roughly 5K region using a 1.2x crop. It is also capable of shooting high-speed videos at 120 frames per second at 1080p. For more cinematic footage, there is an option to capture using color profiles S-Log 2 and 3.

Like the A9, the A7 III has a "My Menu" tab that allows photographers to save the regular settings they use and save a lot of time when shooting.

Among this top-end features, the unit boasts 710 shot in a single battery charge which, according to Sony, is the longest-rated battery life of any mirrorless camera.

The A7 III will be available in Europe in March and in the U.S. in April. For the body alone, it should cost consumers £2,000/$2,000. If combined with the kit FE 28‑70 mm F3.5‑5.6 lens, customers will have to add another £200/$200.