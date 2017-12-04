Sony Announces Latest PlayStation Store Deals for the Week

Reuters/Mike Blake The Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017.

With a brand new month and a new week in, Sony announced its latest deals for PS3, PS4, and Vita owners.

Heading the list of excellent deals from the US PlayStation (PS) Store is "Gran Turismo Sport," which is now down to $39.59 for the standard edition. Its Digital Deluxe edition, on the other hand, is also available for $60. For gamers looking for some online multiplayer RPG action, "The Elder Scrolls Online" is a good pick, with its Gold Edition and Morrowind expansion available for $30 each.

For players who are after some zombie survival action on the PSVR, there is "Arizona Sunshine" up on sale for $28. For some first-person shooting, the "Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - Duke Nukem Bundle" also goes on sale this week for $40.49. Other notable PS4 titles include "Black Mirror" ($32), "Odin Sphere Leifthrasir" ($24), "Caladrius Blaze" ($8.09), and "River City Melee: Battle Royal Special" ($8).

Meanwhile, PS3 owners also get their share of great deals, led by classic titles such as "Gunstar Heroes," "Wonder Boy in Monster Land," "Streets of Rage II," and "ToeJam & Earl: Panic on Funkotron," all priced at $2.49 apiece. Moreover, players can also enjoy action-RPG "Odin Sphere Leifthrasir" for $20.

Vita owners, on the other hand, can also enjoy "Odin Sphere Leifthrasir" for $16, as well as other titles like "Shantae: Half-Genie Hero" ($13.39) and "Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1" ($7.49).

Last week, Sony revealed the schedule for the upcoming PlayStation Experience (PSX) 2017, which begins this Friday, Dec. 8. In a post on official PlayStation blog site, the gaming giant announced that the event kicks off at 8 p.m. PST with "PlayStation Presents" where fans can "listen in on candid discussions with some of PlayStation's top developers, get updates on key titles, and be a part of some special announcements."

Gamers who do not have tickets to the event in Anaheim, California can keep track of the activities through live stream, via live.playstation.com, Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch.