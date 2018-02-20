Sony Announces PlayStation VR Discount for Next Two Weeks

Sony Experience the next step in gaming immersion for cheap with Sony's massive deals on PlayStation VR.

Ever wanted to experience the wonder of virtual reality (VR) without spending a ton of money on building a computer with the hardware to run it seamlessly? Well, luckily, Sony has the answer as, with its development of PlayStation VR, anyone with a PlayStation 4 can experience the next iteration of immersive gaming. And, just because it did so well the last time, Sony is providing a massive discount on a standalone VR headset slashing the cost by $100.

From today until the third of March, the standalone PlayStation VR headset will now only cost $199.99, a 33 percent discount from the usual price of $299.99. In addition to that, any bundles for that PlayStation VR will also be at a much lower cost.

The PlayStation VR "Doom VFR" bundle will provide buyers with the headset, a PlayStation camera, the PlayStation VR Demo Disc 2.0, and a copy of "Doom VFR". As the name implies, "Doom VFR" is a modified version of Bethesda's latest "Doom" game, first released in 2016. Face off against hordes of demon invaders on both Mars and the Hell itself. This bundle will cost $299.99.

Sony says that the most popular VR bundle to come out of the holiday season is the PlayStation VR "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" bundle, and this will also be on sale during this two-week period. Just like the "Doom" bundle, this deal will get players the headset, a camera, and the PlayStation VR demo disc. However, instead of "Doom VFR," players will snag a copy of "Skyrim VR" with the bonus of two PlayStation Move controllers. Explore the magical and mystical world of Skyrim from a whole new perspective in "Skyrim VR." This bundle will cost $349.99.

Neither of these games up to par? No problem there because Sony boasts over 100 VR games in its library with many more on the way. Now is the best time to get into VR without spending too much money.