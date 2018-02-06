Sony Corporation CEO Kazuo Hirai Steps Down

REUTERS/Issei Kato Sony Corp's President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai attends a corporate strategy meeting at the company's headquarters in Tokyo.

Sony Corporation's chief executive, Kazuo "Kaz" Hirai, has stepped down from his position to assume a less hands-on role as chairman.

Hirai is the second Sony executive to recently step down since Andrew House, Sony Interactive Entertainment's chief executive, back in October. However, Hirai, much like House, will not really be "leaving," as he will be around for a while longer as a board member.

Sony Corporation announced last Friday, Feb. 2, the re-organizing of their corporate team. Chief executive officer (CEO) Hirai will be stepping down from his position, and will help direct the company from the behind the curtains, as chairman. Replacing him will be Kenichiro Yoshida, current executive officer, deputy president, and chief financial officer. Yoshida's seat of chief financial officer will be succeeded by chief strategy officer Hiroki Totoki.

Yoshida has been Hirai's right-hand man and top officer for much of Hirai's tenure. Hirai had hired Yoshida early on as chief of strategy, and together they repaired a battered Sony and drove it toward financial growth and recovery. Much of their success has been attributed to their decision to re-structure the company to focus on their strengths such as the PlayStation and imaging divisions. Sony had taken a step back in mobile development and other lines of business with growing competition.

Hirai has been with Sony for 35 years, starting in the music and entertainment division back in 1983. He is most famous for his work with the PlayStation division from the late 90s, moving up to the launch of the PlayStation 3. Hirai was appointed as Sony Corporation's CEO in April of 2012, to which he was lauded for his success in nursing Sony back to recovery following its slow fall since its year 2000 peak.

The future of Sony looks promising as the capable Yoshida takes the helm, with Hirai still on board for corporate decisions.

Sony's management shuffle will take effect this April 1, 2018.