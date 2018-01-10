Sony Expects 130 PS VR Titles For 2018

Sony PlayStation Japan Promo image for the PlayStation VR hardware update.

Great news for fans of virtual reality as Sony appears to be banking on the technology following the success of the PlayStation VR in 2017. The company recently announced that they are doubling down on the headset by releasing 130 PS VR titles before the end of 2018, a massive 86 percent increase.

In a statement to Nikkei, Sony revealed that the PSVR's 2 million sales have boosted confidence in the product. Sony attributes this success to the peripheral's dropping price and as such, the company is planning to expand the headset's offerings which currently consist of 150 titles.

Currently, the PS VR is required to be plugged to a PlayStation 4 console to be functional. The proliferation of the console has made the device more compelling as Sony hopes to offer a truly 3D virtual gaming at a reasonable cost to consumers. As it stands, the headset is markedly cheaper than its two main rivals namely the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive.

With over 70 million PS4 units already sold worldwide, the headset still has a long way to go before it can catch up to its big brother. However, this untapped market is exactly what Sony is banking on with their decision to release more VR titles.

"It's a small community and we respect each other," Sony's President of Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida said last month. "Getting more people to try good VR for the first time is a win for all of us. We are working on good VR."

But it doesn't stop there as Sony notes that the headset isn't just for video games. The company cited a forthcoming planetarium application and the ability to watch moves in a 360-degree space, a clear indication that fans can expect more non-gaming applications of the device in the near future.

And that's on top of the already existing non-gaming experience already available on the platform such as BBC's Planet Earth in VR and watch films like INVASION, made for PSVR by the director of Madagascar.