Sony Introduces New Gold Wireless Headset For PS4 And PSVR

Sony has unveiled the New Gold Wireless Headset for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR as an upgrade to its Gold Wireless Stereo Headset. Featuring enhanced comfort and multi-position hidden noise-cancelling microphones, the headset is set hit store shelves soon.

The company originally released the first Gold Wireless Stereo Headset in 2014 as a follow up to the Pulse headset released in 2012 for the PlayStation 3. While it wasn't the best gaming headset on the market, it was comfortable able to deliver good audio. For a $99.99 price tag, it was also surprisingly long-lasting.

Still, being three years old, it was in dire need of an upgrade which is why Sony decided to release a new revamped version of the headset. While the company did not reveal an exact release date, fans can expect the headset to be released in North America within the month.

According to the PlayStation blog, the New Gold Wireless Headset "maintains the great features you loved about the Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0." However, it also features a new design that sees it looking significantly less bulky. The over-ear cushions have been "refined" providing more comfort for extended gaming sessions.

The headset still comes with a 7.1 surround sound that intensifies overall gaming experience capable of delivering crisp sounds from massive explosions to faint footsteps. One new feature that was added is the two optimally hidden noise-cancelling microphones that allow clear communication with friends.

In addition to a wireless USB dongle, the headset also comes with a 3.5mm audio cable and works with the PS VR as well as mobile devices. Like its predecessor, the headset is also compatible with the free Companion App that allows users to load and create audio profiles.

The New Gold Wireless Headset will be available for the same $99.99 price point.