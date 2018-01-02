Sony News: PlayStation 4 Sells Millions; PlayStation 5 Release Date Revealed?

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is displayed during a launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that Sony's PlayStation 4 seems to be on track in garnering more than 100 million sales by 2019 given the current status of the console. Furthermore, a tech analyst has revealed the most likely release date of the PlayStation 4's successor, the PlayStation 5.

"Going into this generation, a lot of people were counting out the console business and saying it wasn't going to work out," PlayStation's chief Eric Lempel said, as reported by eTeknix. "But as you can see, the PlayStation 4 business is thriving."

The statement comes after it was revealed Sony has sold over 70 million consoles since it was first released in 2013. The count accounted for the early weeks of December and as such, analyst Lewis Ward of IDC believes that Sony will likely see an increase of sales of up to 100 million by 2019. Given the current performance of the console, the goal has become more achievable than ever.

Lempel also revealed that the overall sales of PlayStation branded gadgets have also been doing well as analyses revealed that profits were up by 346 percent. The number number includes all PlayStation products, with discounted PlayStation Virtual Reality bundles and PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB consoles topping the list of most sold items.

Aside form the analysis of the numbers, Ward has also predicted that the PlayStation 5 will not be launched any time before 2021 despite Microsoft's recent release of Xbox One X. Ward emphasized that the year is nothing but a placeholder. Sony has yet to respond for comments regarding the highly anticipated PlayStation 5, but fans are expecting have more information in the coming months. For now, a whole list of games is also expected to keep the sales of PlayStation 4 alive until next year. Sony's best-selling console is now available in retail stores.