Sony Opens Sign-Up for PS4 System Update Open Beta

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is displayed during a launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

PlayStation 4 players can now sign up and join the open beta for the gaming platform's upcoming system update.

On Monday, Sony confirmed that they were gearing up for the launch of "the next major system update for PS4." However, there appeared to be some work that had to be done, and the company said they would need some help from gamers.

In a blog post, Sony announced: "Starting [Jan. 15], you can sign up for a chance to be a beta tester and get an advance look at some of the improvements and new features coming to PS4."

Sony also confirmed that PS4 players based in Canada were eligible to sign up for the beta testing as well.

With the current PS4 version, 5.00, players who were part of its beta testing got the chance to try and use the "Family on PSN, friend list management, message improvements" and other features even before it was released in the wild.

This time around, players who will be chosen to be part of the beta testing will have the same privilege of trying out its upcoming features before everybody else.

To register, players need to have a PS4 console connected to the internet, an SEN account, and will have to be at least 18 years old to join the beta testing program. Once chosen, players will receive an email that contains the instructions on how they can download and install the beta version of the upcoming system update.

Lucky players joining the beta testing will also be given the option to set whether they want to automatically be part of the next system update beta testing without needing to sign up again.

Meanwhile, those who will join the beta testing are advised that they can switch back to version 5.00 anytime they want.

Sony has yet to announce the start of the beta testing but hinted that it will happen in February. Until it goes live, players can continue signing up for the program.