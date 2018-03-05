Sony Pictures Confirms October 2019 Release Date for 'The Crow' Reboot

Reuters/Andrea Comas Jason Momoa is eager to begin working on the set of "The Crow" reboot.

The next "The Crow" movie finally has a release date. Last week, Sony Pictures confirmed that the highly anticipated film would arrive in theaters in October next year.

Since Sony Pictures announced that it would re-tell the story of Eric Draven on the big screen, fans have barely heard any update on the project. This has led to speculations that the studio might not be that serious about the project after all. With the studio finally confirming the film's release date, however, fans of the franchise can finally let go of their doubts and just wait until the film opens in theaters next year.

The first "The Crow" movie arrived in theaters in 1994, and since then, the title has been a cult classic of the comic book movie genre. After the original film was followed by three more sequels, there have been several attempts to bring the title back to the big screen, but fans have failed to see any of these plans materialize.

With Sony Pictures finally confirming the film's release date and Jason Momoa playing the eponymous protagonist, it looks like the much-awaited reboot is finally moving forward. Since "The Crow" reboot has been hit with one or more setbacks in its development for years, this is the first time that the project has been assigned with a definite release date. Its October 2019 release is seen to work to the film's advantage, considering that it's a horror movie and it arrives just before the Halloween.

"The Crow" is going to be an adaptation of the 1989 comic book and will follow the resurrected Eric Draven as he uses his new abilities to avenge his death and the death of his fiancée. As of now, the only actors attached to the project are Momoa and Corin Hardy. Reports also reveal that "The Crow" creator James O'Barr is going to be heavily involved in the upcoming reboot.

"The Crow" reboot will hit theaters on Oct. 11, 2019.