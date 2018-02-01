Sony Pictures Taps Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to Helm 'Bad Boys 3'

Facebook/BadBoysMovie Featured is a promotional image for "Bad Boys"

Since Sony Pictures announced that there would be another "Bad Boys" movie, fans have never heard any word about the project again. However, recent reports suggest that the project is finally back on track, with Sony Pictures currently in talks with a new set of directors to helm the film.

According to reports, the studio is negotiating with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct the next film in the franchise, "Bad Boys for Life." El Arbi and Fallah are Moroccan-born directors raised in Belgium. The duo rose to fame after directing "Black," a Romeo & Juliet-type of crime drama set in Belgium that became an instant hit in Toronto. Most recently, they helmed the pilot episode and other episodes of the FX series "Snowfall." They are also currently attached to big projects like Paramount's "Beverly Hills Cop 4."

"Bad Boys for Life" will see the reunion of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence after 15 long years. The third installment in the action comedy franchise has had a troubled production, with original director Joe Carnahan abandoning the project in March 2017. Back in August, Sony Pictures also confirmed that the sequel was delayed indefinitely, with "Bad Boys for Life" being put on the back burner and "Holmes & Watson" taking its Nov. 9 release date. When asked about the project, Lawrence also said in an interview with EW last year, "I don't think it's going to happen."

With Sony Pictures tapping El Arbi and Fallah to helm the project and setting an August production start, it looks like "Bad Boys for Life" is finally happening. Reports also reveal that Jerry Bruckheimer is back to produce the series, with Chris Bremner penning its script.

As of now, details about "Bad Boys for Life" are still scarce. However, fans can expect it to see the return of the stars of the 1995 original. The film does not have a new release date yet.