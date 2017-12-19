Sony PlayStation 4 Holiday Sale: Find Bundle Deals and Discounts Now Available at Gamestop

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is displayed during a launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

A week before Christmas arrives, Gamestop has launched a sale that includes a wide array of discounted bundles, games, and PlayStation 4 consoles available for a very limited time.

For a limited time this month, Gamestop is selling a 1 TB PS4 Pro console bundled with a copy of "Call of Duty: WWII" for $399.99. Technically, this offer lets players buy an all-new PS4 Pro with a free game, which translates to them saving $39.99.

Meanwhile, Gamestop is also offering another PS4 Pro bundle that includes a 1 TB White version of the console, a copy of "Destiny 2" and "Call of Duty: WWII" and a third free game. For the latter game, buyers can choose from "FIFA 18" or "Star Wars Battlefront II." These items will only cost $449.99 instead of its original bundle price of $499.99. However, this promo is subject to the items' availability and will expire on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

There is also an array of bundle deals and discount offers with the standard PS4 system currently available on Gamestop.

A 1 TB PS4 console is currently for sale with a $50 discount and can only be bought through Gamestop physical stores. For the same price of $249.99, players can also get a bundle that is made up of the same console with a free "Star Wars Battlefront II" copy.

Also for $249.99, Gamestop offers a 500 GB PS4 bundled with a "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" Legacy Edition or with "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End." Note that the latter is not available in the online store.

A number of PS4 games are also on sale on Gamestop, including "NieR: Automata," "Persona 5," "Overwatch Game of the Year Edition," "South Park: The Fractured But Whole," "Need for Speed Payback," "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," and many more.

All promos included in Gamestop's Game Day Sale will be available until Sunday, Dec. 24.