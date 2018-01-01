Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale: Find the Best Video Game and Bundle Deals Before They Expire

Reuters/Mike Blake The Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017.

Even though the holidays are technically over, Sony is still offering huge discounts on many of its base video games and bundles until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

It is a good time for PlayStation players to expand their video game libraries as Sony's holiday sale includes some of the titles released in 2017.

One of the most-awaited games last year, "Destiny 2," is currently discounted for 35 percent bringing down the price to $38.99, instead of $59.99. For players who have yet to purchase the base game and "Destiny 2's" Season Pass, they have until Tuesday this week to own a copy of the entire bundle for only $64.79 (28 percent less).

"Destiny" fans, on the other hand, will only need to shed another $5.20 to get the Deluxe Edition with the above-mentioned bundle plus at least six additional premium in-game contents, for a total of $69.99 instead of a hundred dollar.

Some of the biggest releases from Bethesda this year are also currently discounted. The base game copy of the survival horror sequel release, "The Evil Within 2," is being sold for only $8.99 after a 55 percent cut from the original price. Meanwhile, the "Wolfenstein II" Digital Deluxe Edition -- which consists of the Season Pass for all three expansion games -- is discounted by 40 percent and now available for only $47.99.

Fans of car racing simulation games can expand their collection and add "Need for Speed Payback" Deluxe Edition into the mix for only $39.99 from $79.99. It comes with an array of race cars and exclusive customization options.

For only $29.99, the full game of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition" is also included in the 2017 holiday sale. Players can also have an advantage in "The Elder Scrolls Online" by owning 21,000 Crowns for only $74.99 instead of $149.99.

An array of "Final Fantasy" games are all for sale at the site for only $5.99 each. Included in the offers are "FF III," "FF IX," "FF Origins," "FF Tactics: The War of the Lions," "FF VII," "FF VIII," and more. But the most head-turning offer was definitely the one for the latest main game installment, "FF XV," which is now offered for only $24.99 after a 50 percent discount.

PS players can still check out all the discounted games through the dedicated page for Sony's holiday sale. All offers are available until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 11 a.m. EST.