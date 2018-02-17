Sony PlayStation Offering PSVR Bundles For as Low as $200

Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon Sony's PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) will be having a two-week promo for their VR gaming device.

Sony PlayStation is giving out a short promo starting this Sunday (Feb. 18) to the first Friday of March (March 3) with its PlayStation Virtual Reality (PSVR) gaming device. The PSVR is the virtual reality (VR) version of the best-selling console, the PlayStation 4 (PS4). Based on sales alone, Sony's PSVR stands out among its competitors due to the number of games it boasts.

Now, Sony looks to increase its sales by giving out affordable bundles for gamers who might be interested in entering the world of virtual reality. Sony PlayStation recently added several bundles featuring iconic games that are great to play in a virtual reality setting.

One of the several games included is the horror-shooting game "Doom," where players get to bust monsters up with advanced guns and artillery in a very dark and haunting setting. Another is a Sony exclusive, "Gran Turismo Sport," which offers a racing experience that is almost as if players are driving real supercar brands such as Bugatti and Ferrari.

Another game that Sony is adding in the bundle is the "Skyrim: Remastered" game. Bethesda's classic open-world game gives players a chance to explore a massive world full of different races similar to "The Game Of Thrones" series. It's beautiful alone when seen in the PS4, but getting it in a PSVR may be even more of a breathtaking experience.

Of the three games, the "Gran Turismo Sport" package is the cheapest at $200. The bundle includes the PSVR headset, camera, and the game itself. The "Skyrim" bundle, meanwhile, gives two additional PlayStation Move (PSMove) controllers besides the "Skyrim" game, headset, and camera for $300. This is the same with the "Doom" bundle, albeit without the two controllers.

Perhaps the best deal here is Sony's exclusive racing title since it is the cheapest. The second-best is probably the "Skyrim" bundle, since PS Move controllers make up for a large amount of what buyers need to pay for.