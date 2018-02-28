Sony Releases First Phone To Shoot 4K HDR

Reuters/Yuya Shino Sony releases the first-ever smartphone with the ability to record 4K HDR videos at the Mobile World Congress 2018.

Japanese tech giant Sony has unveiled the release of the world's first-ever smartphone to have a 4K high dynamic range (HDR) video recording at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

With the release of the Xperia XZ2, Sony claims on its website that it offers a more realistic experience with images and videos through a wider spectrum of colors, sharper visuals, and brighter and clearer photos.

The multinational conglomerate uses the Sony Bravia TV technology, which is also the technology used in Sony's high-definition flat-panel liquid-crystal display (LCD) televisions. This means that videos from Netflix or Youtube could be upscaled to a higher viewing quality.

But, more than the smartphone's improved performance for presenting visuals, Sony prides its flagship smartphone to have the ability to actually shoot 4K HDR content. While the 4K shooting is not a new feature to smartphones, the XZ2 will be the first smartphone to have the ability to shoot HDR. Mostly, shooting HDR is only available in larger camera equipment.

Last year, Sony launched a feature on the Xperia XZ1 which allowed users to take photos in three-dimension (3D). This feature is also available for the XZ2, which now also lets users take 3D selfies of themselves.

Aside from being an excellent mobile phone for viewing image-heavy content, Sony has also pushed the XZ2 to be powerful for music and games with its "dynamic vibration system."

The "dynamic vibration system" enhances the smartphone's vibrations for notifications, media content, and gaming. In effect, the XZ2 would provide a more exciting experience for users who enjoy the thrill of mobile games.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Along with the reveal of XZ2, Sony has also announced the Xperia XZ2 compact which is almost similar to the former smartphone but with a few changes, such as the size and the battery power.

The XZ2 and the XZ2 compact will reportedly be available globally this March.