Sony Releases Full Schedule for PSX 2017, Teases Updates and 'Special Announcements'

Facebook/playstation A promotional image for the upcoming Sony PlayStation Experience 2017

With Sony's PlayStation Experience (PSX) 2017 just a week away, the gaming giant announced the schedule of activities, as well as other interesting details that will get the gaming enthusiasts excited and on their feet.

In a post on the PlayStation.Blog, Sony revealed that "PlayStation Presents" will kick off festivities next Friday, Dec. 8, beginning 8 p.m. PST. "If you've got an Early Bird ticket, you'll be able to join us on-site in Anaheim, California," noted Sony.

Also on Friday night, fans can "listen in on candid discussions with some of PlayStation's top developers, get updates on key titles, and be a part of some special announcements." Moreover, Kinda Funny founder Greg Miller will also grace the event.

Sony also clarified that those who will not be able to attend in person can still be part of the action through live streaming via live.playstation.com, Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch.

Come Saturday, Dec. 9, the PSX proper begins at 10 a.m. PST. By 11 a.m., there will be a PlayStation VR Game Panel where "a candid conversation between two legends" will take place, discussing the development of their respective PS VR titles.

By 12:30 p.m., Media Molecule studio directors Siobhan Reddy, Mark Healey, and Alex Evans, and a special guest discuss the development of "Dreams." At 2 p.m., IGN takes the stage as they rank the Top 10 PlayStation games of all time. It will be followed by a discussion titled "Ghost of Tsushima: From Concept to Reveal."

Meanwhile, the 10th Anniversary Celebration of "Uncharted" happens at 5 p.m. where "a special signing session with the cast" happens right before the panel discussion. Lastly, Day 1 of the PSX will be capped by the "The Last of Us Part II: Meet the Cast" segment.

Gamespot noted that the PSX may not have the same volume of announcements in terms of its keynote compared to that of the Paris Games Week or the E3. Nevertheless, Sony is still expected to bring some interesting news and surprises to the table.

The Sony PSX will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.