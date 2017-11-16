Sony Reveals Free Games for PS Plus Subscribers This November

PlayStation A logo of PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus members can start enjoying a bunch of free games across different platforms this month.

Sony released its lineup of free games for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation3 (PS3), and Vita owners. Heading the list of free PS4 titles is "Worms Battleground" from developer Team17. The 2D turn-based tactics video game originally costs $24.99 USD. Another free title is the action RPG game "Dungeon Punks" that costs $14.99 on retail.

Other free PS4 titles for the month include platform and art video game "Bound" from Sony Interactive and "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" from Supermassive Games. Both titles originally go for $19.99 each.

Meanwhile, PS3 owners can get hold of Irem's side-scrolling, shoot-em-up arcade game "R-Type Dimensions," which normally goes for $9.99. Moreover, players can also enjoy "Rag Doll Kung Fu." Like "R-Type Dimension," the fighting game from developer Mark Healey also costs $9.99 on retail.

Lastly, Vita owners can enjoy "Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent's Curse: Episode 1 and 2" as well as "Dungeon Punks" for free.

Gamespot noted that the inclusion of the PS4 VR title "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" is a bonus, considering the first-anniversary celebration of the VR headset. All of the games for this month's lineup can be enjoyed for free until Dec. 5, except for "Rush of Blood," which goes for free until Jan. 3 of next year.

In other PS4 news, PlayStation executive Jim Ryan defended the recently-released trailer of "The Last of Us 2." The trailer was criticized for its gore and violence. "The Last of Us obviously is a game made by adults to be played by adults. I should never prejudge this but it will probably be rated 18, I think it's fair to say," said Ryan in an interview with Telegraph.

Ryan also stressed that there is a market, mostly composed of adults, that specifically patronizes such video games. "I think we cater for that, and at the other end of the spectrum there was Concrete Genie, which my eight-year-old decided was the game she would like to play very much," he added.