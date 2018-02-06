Sony Sending out 20% Off Coupons to Gamers Worldwide

Christian Post Sony gives out 20% off coupons to gamers.

Sony has been giving out discounts to PlayStation 4 gamers across North America and Europe. New blockbuster video games are added on the sale list with their price rates slashed.

There are no announcements from Sony, but a number of gamers have confirmed that they have been receiving 20 percent off coupons for the PlayStation Store. The PlayStation Brah 2K18 Edition distributed the information via Twitter. "PSA: check your email!! Sony is sending a 20% off coupon inside the weekly 'see what's new this week' email" PlayStation Brah tweeted. All coupons will expire on Feb. 12 at exactly 11:59 p.m. PT. The dissemination of the coupons was accompanied by a number of new discounted deals for video games and DLC packs.

One of the biggest additions to the discounted category is the "Call of Duty: WWII" + "Destiny 2" Bundle. According to PlayStation, the special offer is "to mark the launch of the first DLC Pack, The Resistance." The bundle containing two of major video games will only cost gamers $109.99 and $76.99 for PS Plus Members. This special offer will be available until Feb. 13.

The role-playing video game "Persona 5" by Atlus is also offered at a cheaper price rate for European gamers. The Standard and Ultimate Editions for either PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 are getting discounts up to 56 percent. The "Persona 5" sale offer, however, will no longer be available on Feb. 7, meaning gamers in Spain, France, Germany, and other European countries only have today to buy the deal.

Gamers in Europe are also raging with the special offer Games Under €20 deals. "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," "The Last of Us Remastered," "The Last Guardian," "Fallout 4," and more video games are available under the €20 deals.

There are still no information from Sony nor the PlayStation team if new video games will be coming to the store with discounted price tags.