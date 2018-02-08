Sony to Bring Back 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Ensemble for 'Jumanji 3'

Facebook/JumanjiMovie Promotional image for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is still rolling in theaters, but Sony is already moving ahead with its sequel. Although the next "Jumanji" film does not have a release date yet, Sony is already firming up its plans for the sequel, bringing back the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's" core creative team to work on it.

A new report reveals that writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are already in talks with Sony to pen the script for the untitled "Jumanji 3." Rosenberg and Pinkner were two of the writers who wrote the screenplay for the successful "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and while they haven't signed a new deal with Sony yet, it's expected that they are accepting the studio's offer to write "Jumanji 3."

Aside from Rosenberg and Pinkner, director Jake Kasdan is also reported to return for the upcoming sequel. According to reports, Kasdan had already discussed the direction of "Jumanji 3" with Rosenberg and Pinkner, with plans of bringing back the entire "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ensemble — Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan-for "Jumanji 3."

As of now, details about "Jumanji 3" are still scarce. Despite that, the fact that Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan are returning suggests that the sequel is going to yet another great entry to the "Jumanji" franchise. Although the cast and crew are the only ones confirmed as of this time, fans of the franchise can expect more details about the sequel to come out in the coming months as the project continues to take shape.

The first "Jumanji" film starred Robin Williams and was a modest success compared with "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," but it was one of the most popular films in the 90s. Although many expected the second film to be a hit as well, the extent of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's" success was totally unexpected. So far, the movie has grossed at least $850 million at the international box office.