Sony To Shut Down 'Demon's Souls' Online Service In 2018

Youtube/Bandai Namco 'Demon's Souls' online service to shut down in 2018

Sony will be shutting down the online service for "Demon's Souls" nine years after the game was released on the PlayStation 3. This was announced via Twitter by the role-playing game's development team who announced that servers will go offline on Feb. 28, 3 a.m. ET.

The shutdown was confirmed by the game's American publisher Atlus who issued a "fond farewell" to the game's servers. Atlus will also host a livestream of their staff playing the game in December to be available in their Twitch channel.

The termination of the "Demon's Souls" online services will drastically affect the game as online cooperative and competitive multiplayer will no longer be available. Players will no longer have the ability to write and read messages from other players. Bloodstains showing other players' deaths will no longer be visible along with their wandering illusions.

The game will still be playable but without the ability to summon help from other players. Those who will continue to play the game offline will have to rely on summoning NPCs which have varying results.

Also, struggling players will not have to worry about losing progress after being killed by an invader. However, those looking to get their PvP fix will have to look elsewhere to challenge other players online.

Obviously, trading will also be unavailable post-February. This will make it harder to acquire some trophies as they can previously be obtained significantly easier by trading items with other players online. So for those looking to get that shiny Platinum Trophy, there's still a few months to go.

While it's definitely sad to see "Demon's Souls" go, fans already know this was inevitable. Still, they should count their lucky stars though as Atlus already planned to end online service for the game as far back as 2012. However, "a number of developments" made it possible for the publisher to continue investing in the game extending its life for four fun-filled years.

Atlus is currently inviting players to once again visit Boletaria while the servers are still live and celebrate nine years of unforgettable moments with one of the best action RPG's of the decade.