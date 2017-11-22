Sony Treats Games With 'Uncharted' 10th Anniversary Free Content

(Photo: Naughty Dog) A screenshot from "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End."

The hit Naughty Dog adventure video game franchise "Uncharted" just turned 10. In its decade of existence, nine entries including spinoffs have been released with a growing community backing them all up.

This is a cause for celebration for the developers and fans alike and so as a "thank you," Sony is treating Nathan Drake's loyal fans with a bunch of free stuff.

In a blog post, the publisher harked back to the release of the first installment back in 2007 that started it all:

At the time, we knew it was the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the studio's history, but never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that it would be the first step in an adventure that would span five games across two console generations during the last decade. We're truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build the world of Uncharted and tell unbelievable stories with Nate, Elena, Sully, Sam, Chloe, Nadine, and the rest of the cast; all while you, our biggest fans, were along for the ride.

To celebrate, the publisher is offering the "Uncharted" 10th Anniversary Bundle available up to today, which includes an anniversary theme and avatar as well as Fire Dynamic Shipwreck and Ink Dynamic themes for "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End."

Also available for free up to Dec. 19 are avatar pack and dynamic themes for "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Remastered" and "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered."

There will also be multiplayer skins for the said titles such as classic skins for Nate, Elena and Sully. Uncharted Point and Relic items for the games will also be up for grabs for half their regular price up to the abovementioned date.

The latest game added to the series is "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," the first in the franchise that features no Nathan Drake, putting the focus on fortune hunter Chloe Frazer.