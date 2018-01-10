Sony Unveils Mid-Tier Smartphones With Solid Camera Specs at CES 2018

Sony Promo image for Sony Xperia XA2.

Sony has unveiled its newest mid-tier smartphones in the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 that is being held this week. And though these devices do not come with the best mobile chip in the market, they sport cameras that can compete with other premium smartphones.

Sony smartphones have always been known for having some of the best cameras in the market, and the same principle applies for the newly-introduced Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra. Both devices come with 23-megapixel rear cameras built with their own Exmor RS mobile sensor technology that the company promises will bring "total clarity" in captured photos. The rear cameras of the two gadgets are also expected to execute faster focus "from launch to capture in 0.6 seconds."

Meanwhile, one of the main advantages of the Xperia XA2 Ultra is its dual-lens camera setup for users who love taking selfies. The said device combines 16 MP and 8 MP cameras in the front that each works with specific features.

The Xperia XA2 Ultra's front-facing 16 MP sensor is designed with an Optical Image Stabilisation feature and Night Portrait Flash to deliver well-detailed and bright photos. Meanwhile, the 8 MP selfie lens comes with a group-selfie-friendly component because of its ability to capture upto a 120° wide-angle shot.

In terms of its other specs, the XA2 Ultra comes with a 3,580-milliampere-hour battery while the standard XA2 sports a 3,300 mAh component. Despite the differences in charge capacities, both batteries were designed with Sony's Smart Stamina and Qnovo Adaptive Charging features.

Sony's Smart Stamina technology allows the device to accurately predict the remaining battery life based on real-time smartphone usage. Meanwhile, the Qnovo Adaptive Charging lets the device adjust its charging currents following the person's pattern of use and enables the device to maximize its battery's lifespan.

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 chip. However, the Xperia XA2 Ultra is packed with a 4 GB random access memory while the XA2 has 3 GB of RAM. The two devices can be purchased with an internal 32 GB storage while the XA2 Ultra has a 64 GB variant.

Both models support a 1080p Full High-Definition screen resolution, but as expected, the XA2 comes with a smaller display that measures 5.2 inches compared to XA2 Ultra's 6-inch panel.

These devices are also going to be the first Sony smartphones in the United States with activated fingerprint scanners.

Sony has yet to announce how much these smartphones will cost. Meanwhile, reports are expecting them to be released next month.