Sony Wins Worldwide Rights for Quentin Tarantino's Next Film, A-List Stars Considered for Key Roles

(Photo: Reuters/Vincent Kessler) Quentin Tarantino.

For his penultimate motion picture, Quentin Tarantino has given Sony Pictures the worldwide distribution rights for it.

This was confirmed by Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman in an internal email that Deadline, who first broke the news about the deal, managed to pick up.

Tarantino's upcoming film was the subject of what is deemed to be the biggest bidding war for a film involving every major studio out there (except Disney).

The likes of Universal Studios, Warner Bros. and Lionsgate all fought to the death for the worldwide rights as well as a number of financiers ad mini-majors. As Rothman write in the email:

Quentin chose Sony over many other competitors. And he did this because of all of YOU! He remembers well the outstanding job the company did on Django, and was particularly impressed last week by the presentation of our marketing and distribution capabilities, both domestically and internationally. I'm grateful to all who worked to make this happen and confident that we will do a great job for him on this film and others to come.

Set in late sixties to early seventies Los Angeles, Tarantino's upcoming film is said to be an ensemble about Charles Manson and the killing spree he committed. However, the serial murderer will rarely be the focus.

Margot Robbie has been asked to play the role of one of Manson's victims, Sharon Tate. Big names like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are all being considered for the two main roles. There is no word yet on whether or not all three will appear in the movie.

This will be the first film by Tarantino that will not be produced by Miramax and The Weinstein Company following allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against former head Harvey Wenstein.

Before the horrific accusations came to light, the esteemed director was originally going to make the film with TWC, which was the home of some of his biggest and most popular masterpieces like "Pulp Fiction," "Inglorious Basterds" and "Django Unchained."

More casting news for Tarantino's ninth film should emerge in the months to come as the development process progresses.