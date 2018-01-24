Sony Xperia X2 and XZ Pro: All the Rumors About The Flagship Smartphones

Sony official website The upcoming Sony Xperia XZ Pro could feature a 5.7-inch 4K OLED panel, according to sources.

Recent reports have revealed that Sony may be planning to reveal that Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ Pro in the near future. Considering how the date for this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) is nearing, further reports have revealed that a new rumor may prove to be alarming for the fans.

According to reports, the next range of smartphones from Sony is expected to feature a redesigned lineup. Leaked information has already indicated that the Sony Xperia lineup may feature a display that is similar to Samsung's Infinity Display. However, some bad news were also revealed in the early rumors as there seem to be speculation that the Xperia XZ2 and XZ Pro might be launched without the much loved and quickly disappearing 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of making a bigger and wider screen. Instead of the headphone jack the next flagship phones from Sony will feature a USB Type C for charging and for headphones.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that despite the impending disappointment, the flagship device that Sony fans should look forward to is the Sony Xperia XZ Pro, which is expected to house the latest specs that the company can offer. This includes an 18-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual camera setup, 13-megapixel front camera, Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and at most, 128 GB of storage space. Furthermore, it is expected to feature a 5.7-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution. Considering that most of their lineup is slowly transitioning to these specs, the Sony Xperia XZ Pro might just be the culmination of everything that defines the lineup.

There is no specific release date yet for the next batch of Sony Xperia smartphones. However, the popular speculation is that Sony will be revealing some of them during this year's MWC in February. Until then, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to stay tuned.