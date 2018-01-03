(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia XA1.

Sony is working on a batch of midrange Xperia smartphones, which are the subject of brand-new leaks in the mobile sphere.

Popular mobile leakster OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles recently treated users with a look at the Sony Xperia XA2 and the Xperia XA2 Ultra in the form of CAD renderings, showing the devices from all angles.

The Xperia XA2 will reportedly come with a 5-inch display while the Xperia XA2 Ultra will have a larger 6-inch display. Despite its larger size, the latter will be a bit thinner than its smaller counterpart.

The handsets show Sony's signature brick build, but the company is expected to make changes in line with the latest mobile trend that involves smartphones going bezel-less.

Sony is doing away with the size bezels, but the forehead and chin will likely be too stocky for the liking of those who are used or are into bezel-less front panels like that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Apple iPhone X.

According to GSM Arena, the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra's Full high definition (HD) display will also keep the 16:9 ratio instead of upgrade to 18:9.

The CAD renders also show that the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra could be the first smartphones from the company to come with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

An earlier leak of the latter that came in live images form, however, shows that it will boast a dual camera setup at 16 megapixels on the front. This makes the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra the first in its family to boast that feature. On the back will be a huge 21 MP module.

There is no word about that department regarding the Sony Xperia XA2 although its dimensions, which make it wider and thicker than its predecessor, leads GSM Arena to believe that it could get a battery upgrade.