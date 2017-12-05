Sony Xperia XZ Premium Successor Pops Up in New Leak

(Photo: Sony) A promotional image for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

The follow-up to the Sony Xperia XZ Premium appears to have been uncovered.

GSM Arena believes it is one of the devices they discovered on the user agent profiles of the Sony H81XX series, which has two versions with the model numbers H8116 and H8166.

The purported Sony Xperia XZ Premium successor boasts a display with 2,160 x 3,840 pixels, which makes it the third smartphone from the company to come with a 4K resolution screen.

The display is expected to be a thing of beauty especially with a bezel-less front panel to boot. Sony has stated that they are finally changing the design language of their smartphone offerings (the same one they have been using in the past few years) to adapt to the new mobile trend.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium was one of the few flagships this year that came with its signature slab design and chunky bezels so it was easy for many users to pass over it despite its amazing specs.

However, in the age that even midrange devices get their bezels shed, Sony was bound to adjust sooner or later so next year is expected to mark the release of Xperia devices with little to no bezels.

The successor of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is expected to be part of the first batch and with a 4K display in tow, media outlets expect this device to be quite the looker.

Meanwhile, the user agent profiles also revealed that the Sony H81XX will be shipped with the Android Oreo, the latest mobile operating system by Google, out of the box, proving all the more that it is a premium offering.

Also uncovered in the files is the 1,080p display-toting Sony H82XX series, which was listed with four variants. This is assumed to be the follow-up to the Sony Xperia XZ1.