Sony Xperia XZ1 2018 Specs, Release Date: Benchmark Listing Reveals a Powerhouse

(Photo: Sony) The Sony Xperia XZ1.

Exciting new details have been revealed about one of Sony's next-generation flagship, the follow up to the Sony Xperia XZ1.

The device with the model number H8266 was recently tested for benchmark on Geekbench, in which it showcased its top-of-the-line features.

The Sony Xperia XZ1sequel is sure to be snappy and lag-free with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the next big thing from the manufacturer, under the hood to power the whole thing up.

This will be accompanied by 4 GB of random access memory (RAM), a setup that churned out impressive benchmark scores — 2393 points for the single-core test and 8300 points for the multi-core test.

This means that the successor of the Sony Xperia XZ1 can go toe to toe with the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is expected to come with the same processor.

The handset will be able to compete in the looks department with Sony officially going bezel-less on its smartphones next year. The company is reportedly aiming for true all-screen front-panel for its next Xperia flagships.

The Sony Xperia XZ lineup was easily overlooked by the mobile community this year because of their thick bezels that made them look outdated despite their excellent specs and features. But with Sony embracing the new trend, the new generation of Xperia iterations will definitely be one to watch.

As for the rest of the specs, previous leaks and reports suggest that the new Sony Xperia XZ1 handset will be come with a dual camera setup comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras. On the front will be a 15 MP selfie snapper. Photos taken on these shooters can be saved in the 64 GB of native storage that the device will come in.

Set to ship with the Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, the Sony Xperia XZ1 successor will keep the lights on with a 3,130 mAh battery.