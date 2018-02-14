Sony The Sony Xperia XZ

The unannounced Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro has once again appeared in a new leak, this time from an HTML benchmark test.

Not much was revealed in this one except that the device runs Android 8.1 Oreo, which means that it will ship with the latest version of the Android mobile operating system when it comes out.

GSM Arena also points out that the screen size of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro as indicated on the benchmark test hints that it will come with an 18:9 display. This means that the handset could very well be among the first wave of devices to sport the new design by Sony. The company is looking to leave behind its half-decade-old OmniBalance design in favor of going bezel-less.

The latest flagships from the manufacturer came with the old brick-style look with chunky bezels that looked outdated next to flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone X. This turned off a lot of users from the Sony Xperia XZ flagships despite their impressive specs and features.

Sony was bound to succumb to the trend sooner or later. Indeed, the company intends to make drastic changes starting with their flagships this year. The Xperia XZ2 Pro appears to be their first product out of this new approach.

The benchmark test also indicates that the handset comes with the model number H8116, which was leaked back in December. On that leak, it was revealed to feature a display with 2160 x 3840-pixel resolution, which should look sharp on a tall aspect ratio.

As for the rest of the specs of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro, the word is that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be the primary chipset to expect in majority of the flagships releasing this year, fortified with 6 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 64 to 128 GB of storage that should result to a snappy performance.

The handset will reportedly come with a dual camera setup on the back comprised of 18-megapixel (MP) and 12 MP sensors. On the front is a 13 MP selfie snapper. Keeping the lights on is a 3,420 mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.