Sony Sony Xperia XZ's predecessor, dubbed as Xperia XZ2, is rumored to be announced at MWC 2018.

Sony might have just confirmed the upcoming announcement of its Xperia XZ2 series at the Mobile World Congress through a cryptic video teaser. Meanwhile, an alleged information leak suggested the devices will have high-dynamic range support but will ditch the headphone jack.

Earlier this week, Sony Xperia's official Twitter page put up a promotional video that was only captioned: "Join us. 26.02.2018." The date Feb. 26 refers to the start of MWC next week where a number of announcements concerning premium smartphones from various companies are expected to happen.

The said trailer showed nothing else aside from a hand, flexing lines, and the #SonyMWC hashtag. Though information is obviously lacking on the video, it was enough for reports to speculate on the imminent unveiling of the Xperia XZ2 series.

Some may recall that the Xperia XZ2 is one of the devices rumored to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform but was listed for an October retail release. The latter is more in sync with the previous announcement and market launch of its predecessor, the Xperia XZ, in 2016.

However, although its official teaser had no direct reference to the Xperia XZ2, it is still possible that Sony could have changed its game plan and went for an earlier time frame. A deleted Twitter reply from the Irish mobile carrier Three Island Care also accidentally revealed that the XZ2 was coming "soon." Even so, without confirmation from the company, it is best to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the events to unfold at the MWC 2018 next week.

As for its rumored specifications, Scandinavian Android-focused news source Swedroid.se recently shared (via Xperia Blog) that the Xperia XZ2 series would have standard and Compact models.

While there are surely advantages on the XZ2 model, both smartphones are reportedly going to support HDR viewing and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Their fingerprint sensors have reportedly been placed in the back now while Sony decided to drop its 3.5mm headphone jack. Both devices are also rumored to have Snapdragon 845 chips, 4 GB random access memory, and 64 GB internal storage.