Sony Xperia XZ2 Specs, Release Date News: Upcoming Device to Sport Smaller Bezels, More Chic Design

Reuters/Sergio Perez The Sony Xperia XZ2 is seen on display during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018.

Sony unveils new flagship phone XZ2 and XZ2 Compact with smaller bezels and more chic design.

This year, Sony is following the steps of other tech giants like Samsung and Apple by minimizing the bezels of its units to give way for more screen. XZ2 sports a 5.7-inch, FHD+ 2160 by 1080 display, which has a 2:1 aspect ratio. This is placed in between significantly downsized top and bottom bezels. This is a lot of improvement, even though Sony still refuses to take out its logo, which is now at the bottom of the front display.

The screen has HDR-support and can automatically up-convert SDR content to make them more colorful and vibrant.

Sony is also letting go of the bar-like shape previous Xperia phones are known for by creating units with an overall "ambient flow" design. The XZ2's rear slants into the aluminum rail at each side making it more comfortable to hold.

The rear camera is now center-aligned, unlike previous releases. Below it is the official fingerprint scanner, which before was only a double feature of the power slide button.

Sony is known for its high-powered audio and the XZ2 does not disappoint with its stereo speakers. This phone, however, does not have a headphone jack, just like a lot of new units previously announced for the year. What it has instead are AptX HD and LDAC codecs for great-quality Bluetooth audio.

The XZ2 has a dedicated camera button and a 19-megapixel sensor. It can shoot 4K video and even capture in HDR color. Its highlight, however, is its capacity to record videos in ultra slo-mo mode at 960 frames per second (fps), at a higher 1080p resolution to boot. This is even better than the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9. Note though that good natural light is required for this to really work out.

It will run on Android 8.0 Oreo backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset, the latest silicon that will be used in many of this year's flagship phones. It will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Sony XZ2 will be released in spring at a still undisclosed amount.