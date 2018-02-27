Reuters/ Toby Melville Soon-to-be Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The identity of "The Working Actress" behind the confessional blog with the same name that took Hollywood by storm in 2010 is none other than actress and soon-to-be Royal Meghan Markle. It was revealed that Markle used the blog to serve as her secret diary to share stories of her struggles as an aspiring actress in the entertainment industry.

The blog first started in 2010, and all its contents were written by an anonymous writer. The blog has a confessional tone with a mixture of humor and truth. The Hollywood blog talks about most of the elements and factors present in the industry, including failure and success. The blog also tackles sex, and, in one article, the writer even referred to her breasts as "magical boobs."

The news was confirmed by the Daily Mail who was able to connect the dots tracing the blog to Markle. The publication linked significant real-life events of Markle with the articles posted on the blog. Markle nor his soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry, has not addressed the revelation news so far.

Markle is a regular for the American legal drama "Suits" that debuted in 2011. After seven seasons, Markle is expected to exit the show after her engagement to Prince Harry. The 36-year-old actress will still appear in the remaining episodes of season 7, but that would be her last. Markle and co-star Patrick J. Adams will both leave the show after the conclusion of season 7.

The world is now awaiting Markle and Prince Harry's wedding scheduled on May 19 at the Windsor Castle. People are now talking about who will be attending the Royal wedding in England. Among the confirmed guests is Sir Elton John, as reported by The Sun. According to the article, John canceled two of his upcoming gigs to make sure he is in attendance at the wedding. Former United States President Barack Obama is also speculated to attend.