Sophia Richie a 'Big Impact' on Scott Disick's Life

Despite the 15-year age gap between Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie, the couple seems to be getting along well, stronger even, reports say.

Disick, 34, might have admitted on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" that his excessive partying and playboy lifestyle was an attempt to get over his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, but he appears to have changed now that he is going steady with the 19-year old model.

"She's been great for him," a source tells People. "She's made a big impact on his life and hasn't partied at all since they met."

"They've been traveling together to Mexico, New York and Venice and just hanging out," the source adds. "His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy."

The pair were first spotted cuddling on a yacht in France during the Cannes Film Festival. When rumors about a relationship surfaced, Richie insisted that they were not in one. She even took to Twitter to say they were "just homies."

A few months later the two were photographed enjoying a vacation in Mexico. At some point during the trip, they were spotted exchanging kisses while they were on jet skis. It was later that month that the two confirmed their relationship.

Richie is the daughter of Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie. When asked about his daughter's relationship with Disick, the singer admitted he is scared to death. But during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills earlier this month, Sofia insisted that her father has been supportive.

Kardashian and Disick were together from 2006 to 2015. They have three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

"Keeping up with the Kardashians" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!