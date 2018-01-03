Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor - The Beyond Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese mecha anime, “'Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor - The Beyond,” which is the upcoming new addition to the “Fafner” franchise produced by Xebec in collaboration with Starchild Records.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming new addition to the "Fafner" franchise titled "Soukyuu no Fafner The Beyond," also known as "Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor - The Beyond."

The four-minute video was reportedly posted by KING RECORDS earlier than scheduled and was removed with an apology for the mistake. The video is now back up on the KING RECORDS' official YouTube channel and features the song titled "Prologue—Kimi no Mukou Gawa—" which is sang by the Japanese pop band, angela.

YouTube/KING RECORDS

Although the production team has yet to reveal whether the anime is going to be a series, a film, or an original video animation, it has been confirmed that most of the main stuff from the previous installments will be returning to reprise their roles once more. New additions will reportedly include Michie Suzuki as the new art director and Takuma Morooka as the new director of photography.

Takashi Noto, who has previously served as chief director for seasons one and two of "Fafner EXODUS" and the anime film, "Fafner: Heaven and Earth," will be directing the upcoming installment, with Tow Ubukata taking on the role of scriptwriter once more. Hisashi Hirai will also be returning character designer. The title will be animated by Japanese animation studio XEBEC zwei, who has also worked in the previous "Fafner" series.

The titular Fafners are robots that are piloted by a group of children in order to fight against giant aliens known as the Festum. The series has been inspired by elements from the Norse Mythology based on some of the terminologies used.

More details about "Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor - The Beyond" will be released in the coming days, including an official broadcast date, cast members, as well as the medium in which it will be presented.

The "Fafner" franchise was launched in 2004, inspired the 2010 film, "Fafner: Heaven and Earth," and was revived with a sequel, "Fafner EXODUS" in 2015.