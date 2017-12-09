'Soul Calibur 6' Coming in 2018 To The PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Youtube/Bandai Namco Entertainment of America 'Soul Calibur 6' to arrive this 2018 to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Finally after years of teasing, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that "Soul Calibur 6" will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this 2018. "Tekken 7" producer Motohiro Okubo broke the big news during The Game Awards along with a brief teaser.

The game will be released just in time for the series' 20th anniversary with the first "Soul Calibur" game arriving to arcades in 1998. Prior to this, it was preceded by "Soul Edge," which spawned the franchise in 1995. The latest installment of the series – Soul Calibur 5 – was released back in 2012 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Like "Tekken 7," the sixth installment of the series will be made using the Unreal Engine. Okubo will also serve as the game's producer so expect a little similarity between the two titles other than the fact they're both in the fighting game genre.

"Working together with Harada-san I felt a great responsibility to continue Tekken's legacy of delivering the most dynamic and hard-hitting action within the fighting game category," said Okubo. "This was no easy task but I truly believe that we succeeded in fulfilling that goal."

Since the game's announcement, Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed a few details about the setting of "Soulcalibur 6." According to the publisher, the game will take place during the 16th century and revisit the events of the original game to "uncover hidden truths."

The game will also feature a "diverse lineup of new and returning characters," all of whom have their unique fighting styles. This includes series veterans such as Sophitia Alexandra and Mitsurugi.

Bandai Namco also released a number of screenshots showcasing Sophitia and Mitsurugi battling it out using their trademark weapons the Omega Sword and Elk Shield for Sophitia and the katana for Mitsurugi. With 2018 almost here, expect more "Soul Calibur 6" details to be revealed soon.