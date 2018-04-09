'Soul Calibur VI' News: Producer Motohiro Okubo Shares More About the Game's Main Story

Twitter/soulcalibur Newcomer Grøh inside 'Soul Calibur VI'

"Soul Calibur VI" will represent a fresh start for the long-running fighting game series.

This time around, developers have decided to have the series "return to its roots" in an effort to both win over new fans while also keeping those who were with the franchise from years ago still engaged.

Developers have already revealed some of the new features that will serve to differentiate the upcoming offering from earlier installments, such as the Reversal Edge system.

New characters are also set to enter the fray, and along with them, developers are planning to tell a different story.

Producer Motohiro Okubo recently took some time out from working on the game to talk to GuiltyBit about "Soul Calibur VI."

Okubo was asked questions about a variety of topics during the interview, including ones about what kind of story will be featured in the game.

The folks at One Angry Gamer have provided translations of Okubo's responses.

First off, upon being asked if the game will feature a single storyline that will involve all of the game's characters or if the developers are planning to tell separate stories for each character, Okubo, unsurprisingly, did not share everything, but he did still provide some interesting details.

According to Okubo, there are "two grand stories" that will make up a larger tale. He also specifically named Kilik and Grøh as characters who would be prominently featured in the story. Kilik is expected to be the protagonist of the upcoming game, while it seems that Grøh will be a somewhat villainous entity or at least someone who will not be attached to either the side of good or evil.

Okubo also talked a little bit about how they are selecting characters for this game, indicating that they are choosing those who were around for the first "Soul Calibur" game.

It will be interesting to see how the developers approach developing the characters in terms of their involvement in the story. Because this is a reboot of the series, it's not a foregone conclusion that the characters who were once fighting on the side of good will still be depicted that way. At the same time, those who exuded evil before could have new ideals, though it seems like at least Nightmare will remain unchanged in terms of his motivations and goals.

The developers have an opportunity with this new game to essentially rewrite the series, and it will be worth seeing if they take full advantage of that or if they will opt to introduce more tweaks instead of a complete overhaul.

Also during that interview, Okubo was asked about the possibility of different fighting styles and character customization potentially being in the game. While Okubo notably did not rule out the inclusion of those particular elements, he also opted not to talk that much about them at this point in time.

One thing that Okubo was pretty clear about is that they have no plans to offer cross-platform play.

"Soul Calibur VI" is expected to be officially released this year, though an exact date for its arrival has not been announced just yet.