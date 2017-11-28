'Soul Calibur VI' Rumors: December Reveal Could Be in the Works

Rumors hinting that at least three new characters will be featured

Facebook courtesy of SoulCalibur Is a follow-up to 'Soul Calibur V' coming soon?

With just one more month left in the year, it would be easy to assume that all the big game-related announcements have already been made. Recent rumors, however, are hinting that is not the case, with some even suggesting that next month could feature the unveiling of "Soul Calibur VI."

The "Soul Calibur" series has managed to gain legions of fans by offering a different kind of fighting game experience, one that placed more emphasis on the usage of weapons.

The series also featured interesting characters that have left their marks on the minds of many fans.

It has been a while since a mainline installment of the series was released, as "Soul Calibur V" initially hit stores way back in 2012. Perhaps that is why rumors suggesting that a new entry in the series will be announced soon have been drawing so much attention online.

Earlier this month, a Redditor who goes by "DasVergeben" shared that the aforementioned "Soul Calibur VI" is set to be revealed before the year is over. The Redditor pointed to potential events that developers may use to announce the game, including The Game Awards, PlayStation Experience and even the anniversary of the series itself.

That individual has now gone to 8WayRun and is again talking about the rumored fighting game.

Going by the name "Vergeben" on 8WayRun, the individual again mentioned that the game is still expected to be made official next month.

"Vergeben" also revealed more about the characters supposedly set to be featured in the fighting game and shared that there will be three newcomers. The individual mentioned that two of the newcomers were fighters that "have a lot of potential," especially with regards to their movesets.

Meanwhile, the other newcomer could be connected to the "Fire Emblem" series.

These are all just rumors for now, but there are surely more than a few fans out there hoping that "Soul Calibur VI" really is coming soon.