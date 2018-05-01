'Soul Calibur VI' Rumors: Retailer Listing Hints at Possible Release Date for the Fighting Game

Twitter/soulcalibur Sophitia and Mitsurugi square off inside 'Soul Calibur VI'

"Soul Calibur VI" is one of the bigger games coming out this year, though the developers have yet to reveal exactly when fans will be able to get their hands on it.

That can be a bit frustrating for fans who just want to take part in virtual swordfights again.

Recently though, something spotted online may be offering a clue regarding when fans will be able to see this game hit store shelves.

Spotted by EventHubs, an Amazon Italy listing for the game comes with a specific release date included, with that being Sept. 27, 2018.

Now, it's fairly common to see games without official and exact release dates suddenly get one when they are posted on retailer websites, and typically, these are just unremarkable placeholder dates.

There's a chance that Sept. 27 was just the placeholder selected for this particular game by Amazon Italy, but if that's the case, it's a bit of an odd choice, since placeholders are typically the last days of months or even just Dec. 31.

To put it simply, Sept. 27 seems a little too specific to be just a placeholder date, but again, with the developers yet to provide any kind of confirmation, it still has to be treated as such.

For what it's worth, when there were rumblings that emerged about "Soul Calibur VI's" release date being leaked not too long ago, the developers spoke up and clarified that matter, stating that there is still no exact release date available for the game.

Whether or not they will do that again this time remains to be seen.

Developers have decided to go with a soft reboot for this next installment in the series. Players will be taken back to an earlier time period, and the characters that will be included in the roster will be young again.

Speaking of characters, quite a few of them have already been confirmed for the game.

Series veterans already confirmed to return include Sophitia Alexandra, Kilik, Heishiro Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Siegfried Schtauffen, Ivy Valentine, Chai Xianghua and Zasalamel. Other returning characters may be announced in the future.

Grøh is an entirely new character who will make his debut in this installment of the series, and there may be more original additions joining him.

Geralt of Rivia from "The Witcher" series has also been confirmed as a guest character for the game, though it's unclear if he will be the only roster member of that kind.

Developers are also planning to introduce some new gameplay mechanics in this installment of the series. One of those additions is the Reversal Edge system that can significantly impact the complexion of a fight. Other additional gameplay mechanics may be detailed further in the future.

Once again, there is still no official release date available for this game, but that could change soon enough as the developers are expected to be present at this year's E3.

Upon being released, fighting game fans will be able to play "Soul Calibur VI" on the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One.