'Soul Hunter (2018)' Anime Spoilers: A New Enemy to Appear in Episode 6

Hakyuu Houshin Engi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Hakyuu Houshin Engi,” also known as “Soul Hunter,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryu Fujisaki.

Taikobo barely survived his recent brush up with Bunchu, but the battle has only just begun on the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Hakyuu Houshin Engi," also known as "Soul Hunter (2018).

Even though Taikobo and his team put up quite a fight against the four Shisei of Kuryu Island, and even prevented the potential destruction of Seiki, Bunchu's sudden unexpected arrival brought everything and everyone to a tailspin.

In the end, Taikobo chose to protect his crew even at the expense of his own well-being, a feat that seemed to have struck a chord in Bunchu's chest, and thus leading the series antagonist to spare Taikobo and his crew for now. He mentioned later on that his decision was also an act of giving back to Seiki, which has had many unpleasant encounters with powerful people much like himself and Taikobo.

Moreover, Hiko has also joined Taikobo's group and openly expressed his decision to Bunchu, who in turn did not seem to take it so well. Seiki has also expressed their will to support Taikobo's mission to bring Dakki, as well as Yin, down.

This will not be an easy task since Taikobo has begun to realize the depth of Bunchu's loyalty to Yin, and the man's seemingly limitless determination to take down anyone who would threaten his master.

The preview for the next episode does not show any potentially huge rematch between Taikobo's crew and the Shisei. It does, however, tease the appearance of Ou Tenkun, the leader of the Juutenkun of Kingo Island. Who could he be, and what role is he about to play in both Taikobo and Bunchu's separate but equally strong sense of duty?

"Soul Hunter" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.