'Soul Hunter (2018)' Anime Spoilers: Youzen to Appear in Episode 3

Hakyuu Houshin Engi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Hakyuu Houshin Engi,” also known as “Soul Hunter,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryu Fujisaki.

After his naive ideals of accomplishing his mission on his own led to the death of many of his people, Taikobo has decided to take a brand new approach to things by turning his back on the mission for a while and search for people who could help him achieve his end goal. But will his so-called grand army of allies be enough to defeat the evil empress and her henchmen on the Japanese anime series, "Hakyuu Houshin Engi," also known as "Soul Hunter"?

There is no doubt that Dakki is a powerful being, and with the authority she now possesses over the human world, she has just become all that more difficult to defeat.

However, there may be people who have become loyal to the Empress, but there are also those who have been able to withstand her temptation and have let their desire for a more peaceful existence burn in their hearts, much like Kou Hiko, who seems to have finally taken his first brave step towards rebellion.

Moreover, the previous episode also showed Taikobo recruiting his first official ally, Nataku Li. The upcoming fourth episode also teases yet another new character named Youzen, a youkai sennin from Kun Lun, who may just prove to be an additional new and strong ally for Taikobo's ongoing mission.

Taikobo seems very determined to see this mission through, and it seems that fate itself has been working on his side and leading him to worthy fighters who can help him take Dakki and her entire empire down. But will they really be able to work together towards this shared goal, or will their varying personalities cause more problems than good in the long run?

"Soul Hunter" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Tuesday, Jan. 30.