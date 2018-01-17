'Soul Hunter (2018)' Episode 2 Spoilers: Who Is Li Nataku?

Hakyuu Houshin Engi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Hakyuu Houshin Engi,” also known as “Soul Hunter,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryu Fujisaki.

The 2018 anime adaptation of Ryu Fujisaki's popular manga series has begun. And now that the series' main antagonist, Bunchu, expressed his determination to protect King Chu and the Yin at all cost, things are about to heat up on "Hakyuu Houshin Engi," also known as "Soul Hunter (2018)."

The premiere episode introduced viewers to the main protagonist, Taikobo, who was a young sennin working under the guidance of Master Genshitenson. However, after he proved himself a bad fit for both study and meditation, he was then assigned to a rather unusual task; that is, he has to defeat and seal all 365 figures in the Hoshin list in order to liberate the human world from the malevolent spiritual influence that has been plaguing it.

And at the top of the said list is Dakki, a hoshin who has been spending her days immersing herself in human culture, and as a result, is now serving as the Yin Empress.

But even though Taikobo may not yet possess enough power and skills to take Dakki down, his determination will help him push forward in order to prove himself. He will also be meeting new allies and enemies along the way, like the Paopei human named Li Nataku, whom he will encounter in the next episode as shown in the preview.

Who is Nataku, and what exactly is a Paopei human? What role will he play in Taikobo's ongoing quest to work through the Hoshin list?

"Soul Hunter" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Tuesday, Jan. 30.