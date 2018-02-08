'Soul Hunter (2018)' Episode 5 Spoilers: What New Challenges Await Taikobo in 'Two Paths'?

Hakyuu Houshin Engi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Hakyuu Houshin Engi,” also known as “Soul Hunter,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryu Fujisaki.

Taikobo's quest for more allies continues on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Hakyuu Houshin Engi," which is also known as "Soul Hunter (2018)." But while he's at it, Dakki's menacing ways also continues to progress.

The series protagonist may have lost his during their first encounter, but Taikobo is now making sure that the next time he comes face to face with the enemy he has been tasked to take down, he will not only have a better fighting chance than he did before, but he will also finally fulfill his mission.

But will the allies he gathers be enough of a team to destroy a force as strong as Dakki's and her henchmen?

The ongoing series is a 2018 animated adaptation of Ryu Fujisaki's 1990s manga series,"Hoshin Engi," which is in turn inspired by the Chinese literary classic, "Investiture of the Gods." And as such, viewers both old and new are bound to make some comparisons between this and the previous adaptation that aired in 1999.

Fans are also quick to point out how the ongoing adaptation has been skipping some significant details that were elaborated in the previous one. Moreover, the new series also seems to have missed introducing the character, Raishinshi, who plays a very significant role in the entire narrative.

Will Raishinshi be brought into the story in a different way?

In the meantime, the preview for the next episode titled, "Two Paths," teases yet another challenge that Taikobo will have to overcome in his quest to bring together the strongest possible team to fulfill his ultimate goal.

"Soul Hunter" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.