Hakyuu Houshin Engi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Hakyuu Houshin Engi,” also known as “Soul Hunter,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryu Fujisaki.

A new key visual art has been released for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Hakyuu Houshin Engi." The series will also be streamed online both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Also popularly known in the West as "Soul Hunter," the series is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ryu Fujisaki, which was inspired by the Chinese literary classic, "Fengshen Yanyi (The Investiture of the Gods)."

This literary classic, which is also known as "The Creation of the Gods," is an example of a shenmo novel, which is a type of fantasy fiction that features stories revolving around the various deities, immortals, and monsters of Chinese mythology.

Fujisaki's manga adaptation particularly focuses on the plot to overthrow the last members of the In or Yin Dynasty, which, in the series, is governed by an evil hermit named Dakki.

The key visual, which can be seen above, shows two separate groups of characters. On the right side is Dakki with her henchmen, including the infamous Yin military strategist, Bunchuu, who will prove to be the toughest foe for The Hermit Band, featured on the left, led by an apprentice hermit named Daikobo.

The series is being animated by the Japanese animation studio, C-Station, with Masahiro Aizawa serving as director and Natsuko Takahashi taking charge of the series scripts, which are written by Yoshiki Okusa and Rintarou Ikeda. The new character designs are done by Yoshimitsu Yamashita, while Maiko Iuchi is also composing new music for the series.

Kensho Ono is set to voice series protagonist Taikobo, while Yoko Hikasa will provide the voice of the evil fox-spirit, Dakki. Other cast members include Yuichi Nakamura, KENN, Tomoaki Maeno, Daisuke Namikawa, and Nobuhiko Okamoto, among others.

"Hakyuu Houshin Engi" is set to premiere on Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It will also start airing on AT-X on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.