'SoulCalibur 6' News: New Trailer Reveals Four Additional Characters

Facebook/SoulCalibur "SoulCalibur 6" is slated to arrive this year.

A new trailer for "SoulCalibur 6" has been released, and it has revealed four more characters that will be a part of the game.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for "SoulCalibur 6," and it has confirmed that the upcoming game will feature the return of Nightmare, Kilik, and Xianghua. With the reveal, "SoulCalibur 6" will now have five returning characters as the recently announced three will be joining Sophitia and Mitsurugi.

It is speculated that the three returning characters will have a similar playstyle the last time they were part of a "SoulCaliber" game. As seen in the trailer, Nightmare still carries with him a big sword that he uses to heavily and brutally attack his opponents. Kilik, on the other hand, still has a staff that he uses in making long and short range attacks, while Xianghua still resorts to a combination of sword attacks, kicks, and other movements to defeat his opponents.

While Nightmare, Kilik, and Xianghua are all returning characters, the recently released trailer has also revealed a new character to be welcomed into the game: Groh, who uses a big blade that he can split into two smaller ones. As seen in the trailer, Groh is a fast character who decides to use his blade as a single weapon or split it into two smaller parts depending on the enemy he is up against. The color of his hair also changes when he enters a powered-up state, which also removes his eyepatch that increases his powers even more.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that "SoulCalibur 6" will have some new mechanics, including the super attacks. Fortunately for Groh, it is not the only the returning characters who will have their respective super moves as the new game character will have his own, too. As seen in the trailer, Groh has the ability to teleport himself after throwing his blade to his opponents. Once he appears at their back to catch the weapon he has thrown, he attacks them several times before delivering one final stab.

"SoulCalibur 6" is slated to arrive at the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this year, although a specific release date has yet to be announced.