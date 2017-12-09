'Soulcalibur 6' News: On the Gameplay, Platform, Release Date, and Storyline

Soulcalibur official website Promotional picture for "Soulcalibur 6."

This year's The Game Awards saw a lot of game title reveals. Among the announcements is "Soulcalibur 6," which is being developed by Bandai Namco. Furthermore, it was revealed that the highly anticipated game title is expected to bring the series back to its basics.

"Working together with Harada-san I felt a great responsibility to continue Tekken's legacy of delivering the most dynamic and hard-hitting action within the fighting game category," said "Tekke 7" producer Motohiro Okubo, who made the announcement about "Soulcalibur 6" on stage, as reported by IGN. "This was no easy task but I truly believe that we succeeded in fulfilling that goal. Utilizing the lessons that I learned on Tekken 7 I am ready to fully take charge of a new project."

Further reports also reveal that "Soulcalibur 6" is meant to bring back the players to the beginning. As such, it will be set in the sixteenth century. Fans will be tasked with the responsibility of revisiting the events of the previous installments and uncover hidden truths that were previously not discovered in the franchise. Furthermore, fans will be able to interact with a diverse lineup of new and veteran characters, including Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Talim, and Tira.

Bandai Namco has also confirmed that "Soulcalibur 6" will feature the series' 8-way run movement system and that they will be introducing a new gameplay technique called the Reversal Edge. This new technique will allow players to read the oncoming attacks of their enemies, which will consequently allow them to deliver a perfect counter and reverse their positions in the fight.

Aside from the aforementioned details on the highly anticipated installment of the "Soulcalibur series, Bandai Namco has also shared a trailer saying that the release date is expected to be sometime in 2018. It will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.