Bandai Namco Entertainment Still from the announcement trailer of Zasalamel's addition to the playable character roster of "SoulCalibur VI."

"SoulCalibur VI" publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment recently confirmed the addition of two franchise characters familiar to fans of the game series.

It was announced a few days ago that both Ivy Valentine and Zasalamel were returning to the roster for the upcoming "SoulCalibur" installment. Their addition brings the total number of confirmed playable characters to eight.

Bringing Ivy into the latest game installment made sense especially when Bandai Namco emphasized in its announcement that she was "one of the most beloved characters of the series." It is also important to note that she has been in every "SoulCalibur" game since the launch of the franchise so seeing her name in the sixth main title installment was not very surprising.

Ivy also has a very interesting story which explains why she has always been out for revenge.

Her father had been so obsessed with everything about Soul Edge that he had been "driven mad" in the process and died. Her mom's death followed soon after, and because of this, Ivy dedicated her skills to crafting weapons and alchemy to go after the sword.

Ivy's main powers include the Western European sword and Eastern European whip techniques that allow her to show her signature move and deadly attacks.

On the other hand, Zasalamel was first introduced in "SoulCalibur III" and only returned in the fourth main installment of the franchise. While Ivy's sole purpose is to destroy the Soul Edge, he was born to protect it as well as the other titular legendary sword.

Zasalamel's past was not perfect as well. He had been banished from his clan - the Guardians of the Spirit Sword - after not following its sacred laws. This led to an adventure that allowed him to learn about reincarnation and gave him magical powers. He is known for his weapon, Kafziel.

Aside from Ivy and Zasalamel, other returning playable characters to the "SoulCalibur VI" roster include Kilik, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Sophitia, and Xianghua. Meanwhile, an all-new fighter will also be introduced in the game named Grøh.

"SoulCalibur VI" is slated to launch this year but Bandai Namco has yet to confirm its specific release date.