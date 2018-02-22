'SoulCalibur VI' News: Character Count for Launch Day Roster Not Yet Finalized

Earlier gameplay footage showing the character select screen led some fans to assume that the day one roster would include 20 fighters

Still unclear how many other characters will be featured alongside newcomer Grøh inside 'SoulCalibur VI' on launch day

There are still plenty of things fans are waiting to hear about from the developers of SoulCalibur VI," not the least of which is the full day one roster.

Developers have already revealed some of the characters who will be present on day one – returnees like Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Kilik, Xianghua and Nightmare and newcomer Grøh – but the roster is still incomplete.

Still, it seemed as though the final number for how many characters would be included in the game on launch day was already known.

A gameplay video posted by "Game Clips And Tips" featured an early look at the character select screen, and it sure seemed as though 20 characters would be playable on day one.

Now, that is no longer certain.

Spotted recently by One Angry Gamer, Kayane.fr had a chance to conduct an interview with producer Motohiro Okubo.

During that interview, Okubo was asked about how the 20-character launch day roster would be balanced. In response, he clarified that it was not certain yet if the day one roster would indeed feature 20 characters. He even went so far as to say that it would "probably" not end up at that number.

It is hard to really say at this point if this latest revelation from Okubo is a good or bad thing for "SoulCalibur VI" as he did not hint if the expected roster count was too low or too high.

The producer did provide some other interesting bits of information though, as he mentioned that they think about how characters relate to one another in order to create a balanced roster.

When directly asked about whether the roster would feature DLC additions or other new characters like Grøh, Okubo opted not to provide any clear answers and instead urged fans to stay tuned.

Fans likely will not have to wait that long to learn more about "SoulCalibur VI's" launch day roster, as the new fighting game is already expected to be released later this year.