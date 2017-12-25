'SoulCalibur VI' News: Get to Know Sophitia, One of the Confirmed Characters for the Upcoming Game

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Sophitia and Mitsurugi were the first characters to be developed for 'SoulCalibur VI'

Sophitia is one of the most easily recognizable characters in the "SoulCalibur" series, and she is set to be featured once again in "SoulCalibur VI."

Ahead of the game's arrival, producer Motohiro Okubo recently talked about the ways in which they had changed Sophitia while also revealing more information about how they had attempted to recreate the same character fans know and love.

One of the most interesting things Okubo mentioned was that Sophitia's style of fighting was "representative" of the series. He remarked that Sophitia utilizes an orthodox style of fighting and that makes her a character that will prove easy to use in battle to the point that even relative newcomers to the series should be able to win with her.

Sophitia is one of the quicker fighters in the series as well, and that should only serve to make her a smarter choice for players looking for a good character to use primarily either in online battles or even in more relaxed matches with friends.

Along with talking about Sophitia's style of fighting, Okubo also shared a little bit about a specific iteration of this character that is set to be featured in "SoulCalibur VI."

Okubo noted that a younger version of Sophitia – one younger than the Sophitia included in "SoulCalibur IV" – was going to be included in the roster of the upcoming game, hinting again that the next installment will be a prequel.

Sophitia and Mitsurugi were also the first characters developed for the game, which explains why they were the ones included in the announcement trailer.

Also, as viewers may have already noticed, Sophitia fights using both a sword and shield, and that is nothing new. As the SoulCalibur Wiki noted, Sophitia has relied heavily on swords and shields before so that aspect of this character has not changed.

Fans should be able to learn more about Sophitia, Mitsurugi and the other characters who will be included in "SoulCalibur VI" sometime soon.